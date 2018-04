April 5 (Reuters) - Schneider National Inc:

* CFO

* ‍BRUFFETT REPLACES LORI A. LUTEY, WHO ANNOUNCED HER RETIREMENT EARLIER IN YEAR​

* ‍STEPHEN L. BRUFFETT WILL JOIN COMPANY AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER ON APRIL 29, 2018​