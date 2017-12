Dec 19 (Reuters) - Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc:

* SCHNITZER ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018 PRELIMINARY RESULTS AND EARNINGS DATE

* SEES Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.59 TO $0.63

* SEES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.60 TO $0.64 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* - FOR Q1 2018 ‍FERROUS AND NONFERROUS SALES VOLUMES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY APPROXIMATELY 11% AND 3%,