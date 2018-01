Jan 9 (Reuters) - Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc:

* - QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.63

* SCHNITZER REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.64 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.56 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $483.3 MILLION VERSUS $334.2 MILLION

* SCHNITZER STEEL -Q1 OPERATING RESULTS DID NOT INCLUDE MATERIAL IMPACT FROM AVERAGE INVENTORY ACCOUNTING, THAT COMPARES TO IMPACT IN Q4 2017 OF $3 MILLION