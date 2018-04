April 5 (Reuters) - Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc:

* SCHNITZER REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.42 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE INCLUDES TAX BENEFITS OF $0.52/SHARE ASSOCIATED TAX REFORM

* QTRLY REVENUES $559 MILLION VERSUS $382 MILLION