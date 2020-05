May 5 (Reuters) - Scholar Rock Holding Corp:

* SCHOLAR ROCK ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN PHASE 1 PROOF-OF-CONCEPT IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY TRIAL OF SRK-181 TO OVERCOME PRIMARY RESISTANCE TO ANTI-PD-(L)1 THERAPY

* SCHOLAR ROCK HOLDING CORP - UPDATE ON DOSE ESCALATION IS EXPECTED IN Q4 OF 2020 FROM SRK-181 TRIAL

* SCHOLAR ROCK HOLDING CORP - CLINICAL RESPONSE AND SAFETY DATA ANTICIPATED IN 2021 FROM SRK-181 TRIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: