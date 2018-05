May 23 (Reuters) - Scholar Rock Holding Corp:

* SCHOLAR ROCK ANNOUNCES PRICING OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* SCHOLAR ROCK- ANNOUNCED PRICING OF ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 5.36 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK AT A PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $14.00/ EARNINGS PER SHARE (CORRECTS TYPO)