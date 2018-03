March 21 (Reuters) - Scholastic Corp:

* SCHOLASTIC BOARD AUTHORIZES FURTHER REPURCHASES OF UP TO $50 MILLION IN COMMON STOCK

* SCHOLASTIC BOARD AUTHORIZES FURTHER REPURCHASES OF UP TO $50 MILLION IN COMMON STOCK

* SCHOLASTIC - REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL CONTINUE TO BE FUNDED WITH AVAILABLE CASH​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: