BRIEF-Scholastic posts Q1 adj. loss $1.67 from continuing operations

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Scholastic Corp

* Scholastic reports fiscal 2018 first quarter results

* Reaffirms FY 2018 earnings per share view $1.20 to $1.30 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $1.81 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $1.65 billion to $1.7 billion

* Q1 revenue fell 33 percent to $189.2 million

* Q1 loss per share $1.67 from continuing operations excluding items

* Scholastic Corp says fiscal 2018 outlook affirmed

* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.21, revenue view $1.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S