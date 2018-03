March 21 (Reuters) - Scholastic Corp:

* SCHOLASTIC REPORTS FISCAL 2018 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS; RAISES EPS OUTLOOK

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE 3 PERCENT TO $344.7 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.35 TO $1.45 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q3 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SCHOLASTIC - Q3 RESULTS INCLUDE NON-CASH PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $0.76/SHARE, RELATED TO TERMINATION OF DOMESTIC DEFINED BENEFIT RETIREMENT PLAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: