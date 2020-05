May 28 (Reuters) - Scholium Group PLC:

* SCHOLIUM GROUP PLC - GROUP ANTICIPATES, AS A WHOLE, ONLY A SMALL LOSS FOR SIX MONTHS TO 31 MARCH 2020

* SCHOLIUM GROUP PLC - STILL EXPECTS TO HAVE TRADED PROFITABLY FOR YEAR AS A WHOLE TO 31 MARCH 2020

* SCHOLIUM GROUP PLC - GROUP’S RETAIL PREMISES ARE EXPECTED TO RE-OPEN IN MID- JUNE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: