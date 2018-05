BRIEF-Schouw & Co Q1 EBITDA Up At DKK 314 Million

May 3 (Reuters) - SCHOUW & CO A/S:

* REG-INTERIM REPORT - FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* Q1 EBITDA WAS UP BY 10% TO DKK 314 MILLION

* CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GREW BY 7% IN Q1 OF 2018 TO DKK 3,851 MILLION

* 2018 FULL-YEAR EBITDA GUIDANCE IS MAINTAINED AT DKK 1,665-1,805 MILLION RANGE.

* “DUE TO VOLATILE RAW MATERIALS PRICES AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES WE ARE OPERATING IN UNPREDICTABLE MARKETS”

* Q1 EBIT DKK 183 MILLION VERSUS DKK 178 MILLION YEAR AGO

* MAINTAIN OUR FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE OF REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT DKK 1 BILLION AND A 5-15% INCREASE IN EBITDA RELATIVE TO 2017.

* Q1 REVENUE DKK 3.85 BILLION VERSUS DKK 3.58 BILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)