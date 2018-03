BRIEF-Schouw & Co Q4 EBIT Slightly Down At DKK ‍​314 Million

March 9 (Reuters) - SCHOUW & CO A/S:

* REG-ANNUAL REPORT 2017: SIGNIFICANT REVENUE IMPROVEMENTS, GROWTH AND EXPANSION

* ‍2017 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE WAS UP BY 19% TO DKK 17,032 MILLION​

* ‍EBIT FOR YEAR IMPROVED FROM DKK 1,038 MILLION IN 2016 TO DKK 1,093 MILLION IN 2017​

* ‍PROPOSAL TO INCREASE DIVIDEND FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR BY 8% TO DKK 13 PER SHARE.​

* EXPECTS FOR 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF ABOUT DKK 18.1 BILLION

* FOR 2018 EXPECTS EBITDA IN RANGE OF DKK 1,665-1,805 MILLION

* FOR 2018 EXPECTS EBIT IN RANGE OF DKK 1,110-1,250 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE DKK 4.49 ‍​ BILLION VERSUS DKK 3.90 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 EBIT DKK ‍​ 314 MILLION VERSUS DKK 315 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)