June 23 (Reuters) - Schrodinger Inc:

* SCHRÖDINGER ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC COLLABORATION WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC TO EXPAND STRUCTURE-BASED DRUG DISCOVERY TO NOVEL TARGETS USING CRYO-EM

* SCHRODINGER - STRATEGIC COLLABORATION WITH THERMO FISHER TO EXTEND USE OF CRYO-EM RELATED TO IN SILICO COMPOUND SCREENING TO ACCELERATE DRUG DISCOVERY