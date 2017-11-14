BRIEF-Schörling & partners plans to unlist Melker Schörling AB, makes SEK 569 per share offer

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Melker Schorling Ab

* Schörling & partners ab announces an unconditional cash offer of sek 569 per share to the shareholders of melker schörling ab

* Melker schorling ab q3 ‍schörling family has together with stefan persson, carl and martin bek-nielsen and mikael ekdahl decided to continue to operate melker schörling ab (“msab” or “company”) in a non-listed environment.​

* Melker schorling ab q3 ‍decision is a consequence of an altered situation in msab since melker schörling left his operational position in company.

* Schörling & Partners holds approximately 92.6 percent of the shares and votes in MSAB.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)