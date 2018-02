BRIEF-Schroder European REIT Announces Sale of interest in French retail assets

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc:

* SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - ‍CASINO GROUP, FRENCH RETAILER, EXERCISED BUY-BACK OPTION ON SERE‘S 70% SHARE IN TWO RETAIL ASSETS IN FRANCE​

* SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - ‍SALE PRICE REFLECTS A 10% PREMIUM TO CURRENT VALUATION.​

* SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - ‍SALE PRICE OF SERE‘S 70% INTEREST EQUATES TO EUR 44.8 MILLION.​

* SCHRODER EUROPEAN REIT - ‍CASINO GROUP WILL TAKE OVER SERE‘S SHARE OF EXISTING DEBT FACILITY ON ASSETS WHICH AMOUNTS TO EUR 18.2 MILLION​

* SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - ‍SERE WILL HAVE A COMBINED EQUITY AND DEBT INVESTMENT CAPACITY OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 70 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: