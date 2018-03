March 1 (Reuters) - Schroder Oriental Income Fund Ltd :

* ‍ISSUED 200,000 NEW SHARES OF £0.01 UNDER ITS BLOCK LISTING FACILITY AT 256.83 PENCE PER SHARE ON 1 MARCH

* ‍FOLLOWING THIS ISSUE, COMPANY'S ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL CONSISTS OF 250,808,024 ORDINARY SHARES.