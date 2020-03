March 19 (Reuters) - Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd:

* UPDATE DUE TO MARKET UNCERTAINTY RELATING TO COVID-19

* COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO HIGHLIGHT THAT AGAINST THIS BACKDROP ITS STRATEGY REMAINS ROBUST AND UNCHANGED. A SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF DISPOSALS WERE COMPLETED AT PREMIUM PRICES LAST YEAR AND TERM LOAN WITH CANADA LIFE WAS REFINANCED AND EXTENDED IN OCTOBER 2019

* IN LIGHT OF RAPIDLY EVOLVING SITUATION, ALL FORTHCOMING RICS INDEPENDENT VALUATIONS AS AT 31 MARCH 2020 WILL INCLUDE A STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTING MATERIAL VALUATION UNCERTAINTY - SUCH WORDING TO BE APPLIED TO ALL INDEPENDENT VALUATIONS AT LEAST IN UK