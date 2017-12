BRIEF-Schroder UK mid cap Fund outperforms benchmark, recommends dividend payment

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Schroder Uk Mid Cap Fund Plc:

* ‍THIS YEAR, NET ASSET VALUE (“NAV”) PER SHARE TOTAL RETURN OF 21.0% OUTPERFORMED BENCHMARK BY 6.8%​

* ‍REVENUE RETURN PER SHARE INCREASED BY 13.2% AND CONSEQUENTLY DIRECTORS RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10.0 PENCE PER SHARE FOR YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017

* THE COMPANY RENEWED ITS 15 MILLION POUND REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH SCOTIABANK (EUROPE) PLC

* AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR THE COMPANY‘S GEARING WAS 1.5 PERCENT. THIS CHANGED TO HOLDING NET CASH OF 0.5 PERCENT AT YEAR END

* THE COMPANY‘S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING WILL BE HELD AT 12.00 NOON ON 31 JANUARY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)