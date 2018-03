BRIEF-Schroders boardroom reshuffle sees Philip Howard step down​

March 1 (Reuters) - Schroders Plc:

* ‍LORD HOWARD OF PENRITH, HAVING SERVED ON BOARD FOR MORE THAN NINE YEARS, WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD AT CONCLUSION OF 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 26 APRIL 2018.​

* ‍IAN KING WILL SUCCEED PHILIP HOWARD AS SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR.​

* ‍NICHOLA PEASE, WHO JOINED BOARD AS AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR IN SEPTEMBER 2012, WILL SUCCEED PHILIP HOWARD AS CHAIRMAN OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE.​