BRIEF-Schwab Announces Closing Of The DOJ Investigation Into Acquisition Of TD Ameritrade

June 4 (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp:

* SCHWAB ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF THE DOJ INVESTIGATION INTO ACQUISITION OF TD AMERITRADE

* CHARLES SCHWAB - ON JUNE 3 ANTITRUST DIVISION OF DOJ INFORMED CO THAT DOJ DECIDED TO CLOSE INVESTIGATION OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TD AMERITRADE

* CHARLES SCHWAB CORP - INTEGRATION OF TD AMERITRADE IS EXPECTED TO TAKE BETWEEN 18 TO 36 MONTHS TO COMPLETE FOLLOWING CLOSE.

* CHARLES SCHWAB CORP - CONTINUE TO EXPECT DEAL WILL CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR