BRIEF-Schwab Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.55

April 16 (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp:

* SCHWAB REPORTS RECORD QUARTERLY NET INCOME OF $783 MILLION, UP 39%

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.55

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.54, REVENUE VIEW $2.38 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AT QUARTER-END, ACTIVE BROKERAGE ACCOUNTS WERE 11.0 MILLION MILLION VERSUS. 10.8 MILLION REPORTED AT Q4-END

* CHARLES SCHWAB - ENDED THE QUARTER SERVING $3.31 TRILLION IN CLIENT ASSETS, UP 13% FROM LAST YEAR

* “IN THE FIRST QUARTER, INVESTORS EXPERIENCED SHARP MARKET SWINGS AFTER NINE CONSECUTIVE QUARTERS OF POSITIVE S&P 500 RETURNS”

* CHARLES SCHWAB - ENGAGEMENT REMAINED STRONG IN QUARTER, WITH TRADING ACTIVITY RISING NEARLY 40% Y-O-Y

* CHARLES SCHWAB - CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ASSETS AT $248 BILLION AT QUARTER-END; STILL ANTICIPATE CROSSING $250 BILLION THRESHOLD IN FIRST HALF OF 2018