3 hours ago
BRIEF-Schwab reports monthly activity highlights
#Market News
August 14, 2017 / 1:02 PM / 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Schwab reports monthly activity highlights

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp

* Schwab reports monthly activity highlights

* Charles Schwab Corp - ‍net new assets brought to company by new and existing clients in July 2017 totaled $15.8 billion​

* Charles Schwab Corp - ‍total client assets were a record $3.10 trillion as of month-end July, up 15% from July 2016 and up 2% compared to June 2017​

* Charles Schwab Corp - ‍new brokerage accounts totaled 107,000 in July, up 27% from July 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

