FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Schwab reports monthly activity highlights
Sections
Featured
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 15, 2017 / 12:47 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Schwab reports monthly activity highlights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp

* Schwab reports monthly activity highlights

* Charles Schwab Corp - ‍ net new assets brought to company by new and existing clients in august 2017 totaled $18.0 billion​

* Charles Schwab Corp - ‍total client assets were a record $3.12 trillion as of month-end august, up 15% from August 2016 and up 1 pct compared to July 2017​

* Charles Schwab Corp - ‍client cash as a percentage of assets was 11.4 pct as of month-end august, compared with 12.5 pct in August 2016 and 11.3 pct in July 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.