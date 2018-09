Sept 20 (Reuters) - Schweiter Technologies AG:

* SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES: EXPANSION OF 3A COMPOSITES DISPLAY BUSINESS

* SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES - ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE EUROPEAN ACRYLIC SHEET BUSINESS OF LUCITE INTERNATIONAL ,UK DISTRIBUTION CO PERSPEX DISTRIBUTION

* AGREED ENTERPRISE VALUE FOR BUSINESSES (ON A CASH FREE/DEBT FREE BASIS) IS GBP 92 MILLION