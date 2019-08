Aug 15 (Reuters) - Schweiter Technologies AG:

* FIRST-HALF RESULT FOR 2019: SCHWEITER REPORTS SUBSTANTIAL REVENUE GROWTH

* HY GROUP REVENUES ROSE BY 14% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO CHF 613.7 MILLION (+16% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES)

* HY EBITDA ROSE BY 8% TO CHF 63.1 MILLION

* HY NET INCOME CHF 34.2 MILLION VERSUS CHF 33.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: