Aug 17 (Reuters) - Schweiter Technologies AG:

* HALF-YEAR RESULTS FOR 2018: SCHWEITER REPORTS STEEP GROWTH IN REVENUES AND PROFIT

* GROUP REVENUES IN H1 WERE UP BY 11% TO CHF 540.3 MILLION

* HALF YEAR NET PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS CHF 33 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO TURN IN A GOOD PERFORMANCE AGAIN IN SECOND HALF

* H1 EBITDA ROSE 11% TO CHF 58.3 MILLION