March 10 (Reuters) - Schweiter Technologies AG:

* FIGURES FOR 2019: SCHWEITER REPORTS STRONG REVENUE AND EARNINGS GROWTH

* FY NET PROFIT 62.6 MILLION CHF VERSUS 60.3 MILLION CHF YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 1.18 BILLION CHF VERSUS 1.047 BILLION CHF YEAR AGO

* FY GROUP EBITDA ROSE BY 14% TO CHF 126.5 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: CHF 111.0 MILLION)

* FY EBIT ROSE TO CHF 88.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 82.2 MILLION)