July 3 (Reuters) - SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG:

* SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES SELLS SSM TEXTILE MACHINERY DIVISION TO RIETER

* SELLING PRICE, INCLUDING CASH RESOURCES REMAINING WITHIN COMPANY, IS CHF 124.2 MILLION, AND ENTERPRISE VALUE (CASH FREE / DEBT FREE) IS CHF 100 MILLION

* OVERALL TRANSACTION RESULTS IN A BOOK PROFIT OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 90 MILLION