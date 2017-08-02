FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schweitzer-Mauduit International Q2 EPS $0.72
August 2, 2017 / 9:25 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Schweitzer-Mauduit International Q2 EPS $0.72

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Schweitzer-mauduit International Inc :

* Reg-SWM announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.72

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.15

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.88

* Q2 eps $0.72

* Schweitzer-Mauduit International - qtrly ‍total net sales increased 17 pct to $255.3 million​

* Schweitzer-Mauduit International - ‍now expects 2017 capital expenditures and capitalized software spending to exceed $40 million​

* Schweitzer-Mauduit International sees ‍2017 earnings per share $2.52​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

