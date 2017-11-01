FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Schweitzer-Mauduit International reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.84
Sections
Featured
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Cyber Risk
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
New York attack suspect charged in federal court
New York attack suspect charged in federal court
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2017 / 9:31 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Schweitzer-Mauduit International reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.84

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc

* SWM announces third quarter 2017 results and dividend increase

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.84

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.15

* Q3 adjusted GAAP earnings per share $1.00

* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc - ‍announced a 2% increase of its per share quarterly cash dividend rate to $0.43 from $0.42​

* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc - qtrly ‍total net sales increased 23% to $257.8 million​

* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc - ‍expects 2017 capital expenditures and capitalized software spending to exceed $40 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.