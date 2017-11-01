BRIEF-Schweitzer-Mauduit International reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.84

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc

* SWM announces third quarter 2017 results and dividend increase

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.84

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.15

* Q3 adjusted GAAP earnings per share $1.00

* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc - ‍announced a 2% increase of its per share quarterly cash dividend rate to $0.43 from $0.42​

* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc - qtrly ‍total net sales increased 23% to $257.8 million​

* Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc - ‍expects 2017 capital expenditures and capitalized software spending to exceed $40 million​