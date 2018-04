April 20 (Reuters) - Schweizer Electronic AG:

* ANNUAL RESULT INCREASES TO 3.5 MILLION EURO

* FY GROUP EBITDA AMOUNTS TO 8.4 MILLION EURO (2016: 9.5 MILLION EURO)

* FY GROUP EBIT AMOUNTS TO 0.3 MILLION EURO (2016: 1.8 MILLION EURO)

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF 0.30 EURO TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON JUNE 29, 2018

* EXPECTS EBITDA MARGIN OF 7 TO 9 PERCENT FOR 2018

* FOR 2018 EXPECTS GROUP TURNOVER TO INCREASE BY 6 TO 8 PERCENT