March 22 (Reuters) - SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG:

* ANNUAL RESULT 2017 AT 3.5 MILLION EURO (2016: 0.6 MILLION EURO)

* ‍ SALES OF 120.9 MILLION EURO IN YEAR 2017​

* FY EBITDA OF 12.5 MILLION EURO, WHICH CORRESPONDS TO A RATIO OF 10.3 PERCENT