BRIEF-Schweizer Electronic H1 ‍sales up at EUR 61.9 mln

Aug 14 (Reuters) - SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG:

* H1 ‍SALES INCREASED BY 6.8 PERCENT TO 61.9 MILLION EURO​

* H1 ‍ORDER INCOME AMOUNTED TO 64.0 MILLION EURO, SO THAT ORDER BOOK ROSE TO 160.5 MILLION EURO, WITH 63.2 MILLION EURO PLANNED FOR DELIVERY IN 2017​

* ‍EBITDA AMOUNTED TO 3.6 MILLION EURO IN FIRST HALF YEAR 2017 (2016: 4.6 MILLION EURO)​

* H1 ‍EBIT AMOUNTS TO -0.4 MILLION EURO (2016: 0.9 MILLION EURO)​

* H1 ‍RESULT WAS ADDITIONALLY BURDENED BY TAX RESERVES OF 0.6 MILLION EURO AND AMOUNTED TO -1.1 MILLION EURO AGAINST 0.5 MILLION EURO YEAR BEFORE​