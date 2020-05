May 4 (Reuters) - SciBase Holding AB (publ):

* SCIBASE AND ADVANCED DERMATOLOGY AND COSMETIC SURGERY GROUP PARTNER TO ADVANCE SKIN CANCER DETECTION IN US’ LARGEST DERMATOLOGY NETWORK

* NEVISENSE IS ONLY FDA APPROVED MELANOMA DETECTION SYSTEM

* PARTNERSHIP FURTHER SUPPORTS ADCS'S COMMITMENT TO EARLY DETECTION OF SKIN CANCER