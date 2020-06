June 23 (Reuters) - SciBase Holding AB (publ):

* SCIBASE INSTALLS NEVISENSE SYSTEMS AT ADVANCED DERMATOLOGY AND COSMETIC SURGERY GROUP IN FLORIDA

* THIS IS FIRST OF SEVERAL SITES PLANNED TO OFFER NEVISENSE AS PART OF A JOINT-PARTNERSHIP ROLLOUT THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)