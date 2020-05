May 29 (Reuters) - SciBase Holding AB:

* SAID ON THURSDAY RIGHTS ISSUE WAS HEAVILY OVERSUBSCRIBED

* ABOUT 18 MLN UNITS HAVE BEEN SUBSCRIBED FOR BY EXERCISE OF UNIT RIGHTS, WHILE APPLICATIONS FOR SUBSCRIPTION WITHOUT UNIT RIGHTS CORRESPONDED TO ADDITIONAL 50.6 MLN UNITS

* RIGHTS ISSUE CONSISTS OF 19.9 MLN UNITS AND WILL PROVIDE CO WITH SEK 24.9 MILLION BEFORE TRANSACTION COSTS

