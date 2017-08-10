FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SciClone announces end of go-shop period with no parties designated as excluded parties
August 10, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-SciClone announces end of go-shop period with no parties designated as excluded parties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - SciClone Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Sciclone announces end of go-shop period with no parties designated as excluded parties

* SciClone Pharmaceuticals - ‍during “go-shop” period, financial advisor to co, under took broad solicitation effort, contacting 38 potential acquirers​

* Says ‍company received one alternative acquisition proposal​

* SciClone Pharmaceuticals - ‍expiration of “go-shop” period under terms of deal between co & consortium consisting of entities affiliated with gl capital

* SciClone Pharmaceuticals says ‍board unanimously determined alternative deal proposal would not reasonably be expected to result in “superior proposal”​

* SciClone Pharmaceuticals inc- ceased and terminated any existing discussion and negotiation with party that submitted alternative acquisition proposal​

* Says ‍SciClone is continuing to work with buyer consortium to complete merger in a timely manner​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

