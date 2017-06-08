FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SciClone to be acquired by consortium led by GL Capital
#Market News
June 8, 2017 / 10:35 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-SciClone to be acquired by consortium led by GL Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc

* SciClone enters into definitive merger agreement to be acquired by consortium led by GL Capital

* SciClone Pharmaceuticals Inc - deal for 11.18 per share

* SciClone Pharmaceuticals Inc - deal for ‍approximately $605 million​

* Transaction, which was unanimously approved by SciClone's board, values company at approximately $605 million

* SciClone Pharmaceuticals Inc - transaction will be funded by buyer consortium through a combination of equity financing

* Says Lazard is serving as exclusive financial advisor to SciClone and DLA Piper LLP (US) is serving as its legal advisor

* Transaction was unanimously approved by SciClone's board

* SciClone Pharmaceuticals Inc - transaction will also be funded by consortium through debt financing, and is not subject to a financing condition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

