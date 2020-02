BRIEF-Scicom (Msc) Posts Qtrly Net Profit Of 6.2 Million RGT

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Scicom (Msc) Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 45.8 MILLION RGT; QTRLY NET PROFIT 6.2 MILLION RGT

* TAX EXEMPT INTERIM DIVIDEND OF RM0.0150 PER ORDINARY SHARE

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 39.7 MILLION RGT ; YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 6.2 MILLION RGT

* FOR SECOND HALF OF FY, GROUP’S ANTICIPATED REVENUE AND PROFIT GROWTH FACES HEADWINDS DUE TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS OUTBREAK

* GROUP EXPECTS DECREASE IN TRANSACTIONAL VOLUME FOR SOME OF ITS BPO CLIENTS

* EXPECTS GROWTH IN ITS NET PROFIT FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR AS COMPARED TO PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR