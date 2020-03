BRIEF-Science Group Says Impact Of COVID-19 Has Been Mixed, To Review Dividend Payment

March 31 (Reuters) - Science Group PLC:

* TRADING UPDATE, AGM AND COVID-19

* IN AGGREGATE, TRADING IN Q1 OF 2020 HAS BEEN BROADLY IN LINE WITH BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS

* IMPACT TO DATE OF COVID-19 ON GROUP HAS BEEN MIXED.

* IN SUMMARY, DESPITE IMPACT OF COVID-19, GROUP’S PERFORMANCE IN Q1 WAS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* BOARD WILL REVIEW WHETHER PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND IS APPROPRIATE CLOSER TO DATE OF AGM

* UNDERLYING OUTLOOK IS UNPREDICTABLE, RMVS PROGRAMME COULD BE A SIGNIFICANT FACTOR IN Q2

* IN LIGHT OF ONGOING COVID-19 PANDEMIC, AGM WILL BE DEFERRED UNTIL 16 JUNE 2020.

* UNCLEAR ON MATERIALITY OF EFFECTS OF LOCKDOWN AND/OR RECOVERY THAT MAY OR MAY NOT OCCUR IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR