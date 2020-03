BRIEF-Science Group Says Negotiating Contract With UK Govt For Production Of Ventilators

March 31 (Reuters) - Science Group Plc:

* A WORKING PROTOTYPE OF SAGENTIA VENTILATOR HAS BEEN PRODUCED AND 20 TRIAL UNITS ARE CURRENTLY IN PROCESS OF BEING MANUFACTURED

* A TEAM FROM SAGENTIA COMMENCED WORK IMMEDIATELY FOR A RAPIDLY MANUFACTURED VENTILATOR SYSTEM

* CO’S TEAM, LED BY SAGENTIA WITH ADDITIONAL RESOURCING FROM ACROSS GROUP, HAS DEVELOPED, PROTOTYPED AND DOCUMENTED SAGENTIA VENTILATOR

* MANUFACTURING CONTRACT BEING NEGOTIATED BY SCIENCE GROUP WITH UK GOVERNMENT, FOR PRODUCTION OF 10,000 UNITS OF SAGENTIA VENTILATOR

* TRIAL UNITS TO BE USED FOR EVALUATION AND SUBMITTED FOR REGULATORY APPROVAL THROUGH MHRA

