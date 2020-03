March 18 (Reuters) - Science in Sport PLC:

* SCIENCE IN SPORT PLC - A 23% INCREASE IN FY GROUP REVENUE TO £50.6M

* SCIENCE IN SPORT PLC - FY UNDERLYING OPERATING LOSS OF £0.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF £2.7 MILLION

* SCIENCE IN SPORT PLC - COSTS ARE BEING MANAGED VERY TIGHTLY AND CONTINGENCY PLANS ARE IN PLACE DUE TO COVID-19