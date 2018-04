April 27 (Reuters) - Scientific Digital Imaging PLC :

* FY GROUP NOW EXPECTS FULL YEAR REVENUES, ADJUSTEDAND REPORTED PBT TO BE MODERATELY AHEAD OF PREVIOUS EXPECTATIONS.

* FY ADJUSTED AND REPORTED PROFIT AFTER TAX IS EXPECTED TO BENEFIT FROM A REDUCED GROUP TAX CHARGE

* FY GROUP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE AHEAD OF FY17