a month ago
BRIEF-Scientific Games acquires Red7mobile
#Market News
July 10, 2017 / 8:20 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Scientific Games acquires Red7mobile

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Scientific Games Corp

* Scientific Games acquires Red7mobile, industry leader in mobile and interactive casino content

* Scientific Games Corp - ‍scientific Games will employ all of Red7's staff in firm's existing Bristol, England location​

* Scientific Games Corp - ‍acquisition provides scientific games with access to a large portfolio of mobile and interactive game titles​

* Scientific Games Corp - ‍as co merge Red7's content into extensive game library, will expand UK retail and digital portfolio​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

