May 2 (Reuters) - Scientific Games Corp:

* SCIENTIFIC GAMES ANNOUNCES BARRY COTTLE AS NEW PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP - COTTLE WILL REPLACE CURRENT PRESIDENT AND CEO KEVIN SHEEHAN WHO WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY AS A SENIOR ADVISOR

* SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP - TIM BUCHER TO JOIN COMPANY AS CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER