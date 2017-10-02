BRIEF-Scientific games announces proposed private offering of $350.0 mln of senior secured notes due 2025

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Scientific Games Corp:

* Scientific Games announces proposed private offering of $350.0 million of senior secured notes due 2025

* Scientific Games -intends to use proceeds of offering, cash, borrowings under revolving credit facility, to fund co’s pending acquisition of nyx gaming

* Scientific Games-co's unit, Scientific Games International Inc,to commence offering of $350 million of senior secured notes due 2025 in private offering​