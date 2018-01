Jan 31 (Reuters) - Scientific Games Corp:

* SCIENTIFIC GAMES ANNOUNCES UPSIZING AND PRICING OF A PRIVATE OFFERING OF AN ADDITIONAL $900 MILLION OF 5.000% SENIOR SECURED NOTES, €325 MILLION OF 3.375% SENIOR SECURED NOTES AND €250 MILLION OF 5.500% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

* SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP - UNIT PRICED AN ADDITIONAL $900 MILLION OF ITS 5.000% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2025 AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF 100.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: