Nov 1 (Reuters) - Scientific Games Corp

* Scientific Games Corp reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $768.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $746.8 million

* Scientific Games Corp - ‍operating income in q3 increased 170 percent to $90.6 million from $33.5 million a year ago​

* Scientific Games Corp qtrly ‍net loss $59.3 million versus $98.9 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: