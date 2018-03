March 20 (Reuters) - Scientific Games Corp:

* SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP - ‍WON NEW, 5-YEAR CONTRACT FROM LOTTO RHEINLAND-PFALZ GMBH​

* SCIENTIFIC GAMES -CONTRACT FROM LOTTO RHEINLAND-PFALZ GMBH TO PROVIDE LOTTERY INSTANT GAMES, COOPERATIVE SERVICES PROGRAM FOR INSTANT GAME MANAGEMENT​