Jan 14 (Reuters) - Sorrento Therapeutics Inc:

* SCILEX ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ZTLIDO® TO EXPRESS SCRIPTS NATIONAL FORMULARIES

* SCILEX PHARMACEUTICALS - EXPRESS SCRIPTS HAS ADDED ZTLIDO (LIDOCAINE TOPICAL SYSTEM) 1.8% TO ITS COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FORMULARIES